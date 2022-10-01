Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Luka Modric injury ahead of busy spell

Real Madrid suffered far less than their rivals Barcelona from the international break, with just one of their players coming back with injury. It could hardly have been a worse loss though, with Luka Modric suffering from a muscle overload.

The good news for Los Blancos is that it does not appear to be a serious issue. Modric is expected to miss between a week and ten days from last Tuesday.

Speaking to Marca ahead of Real Madrid’s match with Osasuna, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the news coming out of Valdebebas.

“It isn’t very serious, but he will be very tight for Wednesday. Ig not, he will come back at the end of next week.”

Welcome news for Real Madrid, who are playing every three days more or less until the break for the World Cup.

Lucas Vazquez, who picked up an injury against Real Mallorca three weeks ago is also expected back soon.

“The idea is to see if he can be there on Wednesday and then Saturday. Same idea as with Modric.”

Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and then face Getafe, as they build up to El Clasico in two weeks time.