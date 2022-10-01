Athletic Club storm back into action with 4-0 Almeria win

Athletic Club picked up where they left off before the international break with a 4-0 Friday night La Liga win over Almeria.

The Basque giants move up into third place in the table overnight as they dominated at the Estadio San Mames.

Star man Inaki Williams followed up his midweek Ghana debut with the opening goal as he cleverly nodded home a cross from younger brother Nico.

The Williams connection delivers the opener for Athletic Club! 🤝 Nico Williams with a beautiful cross that his brother Iñaki Williams guides in 🦁 pic.twitter.com/kTLqOgleCZ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 30, 2022

The home side simply powered on from there before the break as Ohian Sancet’s snap shot doubled their advantage on 16 minutes.

Williams Snr saw a third goal disallowed by a narrow VAR offside call after the restart before Nico eventually stabbed home from close range.

With Almeria offering nothing in response, the home side netted a fourth goal in the closing minutes, as Mikel Vesga picked himself up to slot home from the penalty spot.

Up next for Athletic Club is a trip to Sevilla next weekend with Almeria hosting Rayo Vallecano.

