Xavi names injury hit 21-man Barcelona squad for Mallorca trip

Barcelona head coach Xavi has named 21 players for their return to La Liga action away at Mallorca tomorrow.

La Blaugrana have been hit with a string of injuries to key players over the international break with four first team stars sidelined in the last week.

Xavi vented his anger over the situation during his pre-match press conference with the former Spanish international labelling the situation as a disgrace.

Dutch pair Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are both expected to miss at least two weeks of action, after leaving the La Oranje camp early, with defensive duo Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo also ruled out.

That has forced Xavi into naming a reduced panel for the trip to Palma with La Masia starlet Marc Casado potentially handed a senior debut at right back.

Gerard Pique is expected to fill in at centre back as the 35-year-old makes just his second league start of the campaign.