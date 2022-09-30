Tottenham linked with Jan Oblak as Hugo Lloris replacement

Premier League giants Tottenham are considering a 2023 move for Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

The veteran French stopper is out of contract in North London in 2024, but the club skipper turns 36 after the World Cup, and Antonio Conte is planning for life after their current No.1.

Oblak has been linked with a move away from Madrid, after a ninth season in the Spanish capital in 2022/23, as the Slovenian international is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and is undecided on his plans to sign a new deal with Los Rojiblancos.

Atletico have tipped to make a move for Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez, if Oblak does move on, with reports from the Evening Standard claiming Spurs are ready to make him an offer.

Oblak is free to negotiate a free transfer deal with non-Spanish clubs from January and talks could begin during the World Cup with Slovenia missing out on qualification.