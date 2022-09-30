Real Madrid plotting Joao Cancelo move in 2023

Real Madrid could make a bold move to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo next summer.

The Portuguese international has developed into a crucial player for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium with the former Valencia full back a key star for club and country.

Cancelo’s adaptability to play on either side of defence is a crucial factor in Carlo Ancelotti’s interest despite being contracted to City until 2027.

As per reports from Diario AS, Los Blancos have been monitoring his progress since his time with Los Che, and they could test the water with a £55m bid.

Guardiola is unlikely to be willing to sell such an important figure in his squad but the Catalan coach has previously taken a very firm stance on selling players that are unconvinced to stay at City.

Additionally, Real Madrid are still keeping an eye on Erling Haaland, following the Norwegian’s incredible start at City, with his contract including a €180m exit clause from 2024.