Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna

Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna.

Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit.

Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after being forced off in the 3-0 Champions League win away at Celtic, with three games missed as a result.

Previous reports from Diario AS claimed Benzema completed a ‘mini pre-season’ during the break, with the club medical team tailoring a recovery programme for him.

As per fresh reports from Marca, Carlo Ancelotti is boosted by a full return of players from trips away with their national teams, including star names who travelled to South America this month.

Benzema may not be fit enough to start for the hosts, however, Luka Modric is expected to miss out, after suffering a minor knock whilst away with Croatia.