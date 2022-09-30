Fede Valverde in awe of Real Madrid midfield partners

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde is loving life in the Los Blancos midfield this season.

Valverde has forced his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting side in the last 12 months with the Uruguayan international developing into a vital player for the Italian.

With an adaptability to play in central midfield, or as an auxiliary winger, Valverde is one of the first names on Ancelotti’s team sheet.

However, the 24-year-old has insisted he is still learning about his role, with the ideal examples to follow in club veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

The summer arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni has also bolstered Ancelotti’s engine room options and Valverde is confident they can dominate in the months ahead.

“Each of Real Madrid’s central midfielders have unique qualities”, as per an exclusive interview with Marca.

“Kroos provides calm with the ball, Luka gives that magic pass, myself, with energy and speed, and Tchouameni is pure defence.”

Modric is expected to miss Real Madrid’s return to action against Osasuna this weekend, after picking up an injury on international duty, with Valverde, Kroos and Tchouameni in line to start.