Arsenal prepared to battle Barcelona for Ruben Neves in 2023

Premier League giants Arsenal are expected to revive their transfer interest in Barcelona target Ruben Neves in 2023.

The Portuguese international was linked with a move away from Wolves ahead of the 2022/23 campaign with La Blaugrana rumoured to be considering a deal as part of their long-term plan to replace Sergio Busquets in Catalonia.

Busquets is out of contract at the Camp Nou in 2023, with the veteran midfielder potentially set to move on, despite his denial of links with a switch to the MLS.

According to reports from Diario Sport, both sides are now on high alert, with Neves not expected to sign a renewal at Molineux beyond his current deal, which expires in 2024.

Bruno Lage is now expected bring down his asking price, from £55m, to around £40m, with the club aiming to avoid a free transfer exit for the 25-year-old.

The new fee will not be an issue for either club in the coming months and Arsenal will be pushing to include the prospect of Champions League football into their offer.