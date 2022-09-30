Antoine Griezmann hails Koke ahead of Atletico Madrid record break

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has praised club captain Koke ahead of a historic weekend for the Spanish international.

Griezmann was in confident mood ahead of Los Rojiblancos’ return to domestic action away at rivals Sevilla this weekend with the Frenchman netting three goals so far in 2022/23.

However, the focus attention will fall on Koke at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as he prepares to break the club’s all time appearance record in Andalucia.

The 30-year-old will overtake Abelardo Rodriguez, with his 554th Atletico game, as part of his 14th season in the first team.

Koke has established himself as a legend amongst the Atletico fans, with his rise all the way through the youth ranks, and into the senior side, in 2009.

The clash is a huge game for both sides, after indifferent starts to the campaign, but Griezmann gave a special pre-match mention to his skipper.

“He’s a legend of the club, a great captain, teammate and friend”, as per reports from Marca.

“I am very proud of him and I hope he sets the bar very high with more games at Atletico.”