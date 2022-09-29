Xavi Hernandez trains with untested youngster at right-back amid injury crisis

Barcelona might have strengthened their squad significantly this summer, but once again they will be forced to improvise for their trip to Mallorca.

Last season a threadbare Barcelona came away with a 1-0 win over Real Mallorca, courtesy of a Luuk de Jong goal. However it was a makeshift team, featuring Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo at full-back, Riqui Puig in midfield and Ferran Jutgla up front.

While the crisis is not quite at those levels yet, Xavi Hernandez is short of a right-back. The absences of Jules Kounde, Araujo and Hector Bellerin mean that Sergi Roberto is the only natural option that could be fit.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there is optimism he might make the Mallorca match, but to a certain extent they might be precipitating his recovery, especially if he plays 90 minutes.

However on Thursday in training, Xavi did try out youngster Marc Casado at right-back. A central defender or pivote with Barca Atletic, Casado is not a natural there but he did play in the position briefly in a preseason friendly with Olot.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut with Barcelona and it would be something of a surprise if he started on Saturday. He was included in the preseason tour to the USA though, meaning Xavi will have a good knowledge of his talents.