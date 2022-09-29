Romelu Lukaku struggling to make Roma match three days before Barcelona visit

Barcelona are enduring something of an injury crisis following a chastening international break. In particular, they have been hit hard in defence, with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Hector Bellerin all suffering in problems. However they may not come up against a full-strength Inter on Tuesday night at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has already been ruled out of the first tie against Barcelona at the very least. However Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku appears to be struggling to make the game on Tuesday too.

Mundo Deportivo have carried a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, which claims that Lukaku has just a 5% chance of making Inter’s fixture with Roma on Saturday. Lukaku has been struggling with a muscle injury for around a month now and is still doing individual work rather than with the team.

With the Roma tie coming just three days before Barcelona travel to Milan, the Nerazzurri may be robbed of the lethal duo that he forms with Lautaro Martinez up front. Both have been beaten by Bayern Munich and this fixture will likely be decisive to see who goes through from the Champions League group.