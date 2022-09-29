PSG dragged into second scandal after Nasser Al-Khelaifi comments on legality

While the accusations are still to be substantiated, there can be few cases of someone being made to eat their own words in such rapid and public fashion as has occurred to Nasser Al-Khelaifi this week.

The Paris Saint-Germain CEO had given an interview to Politico, where he questioned the legality of Barcelona’s economic movements this summer.

Less than 24 hours after the release of the interview, Liberation accused Al-Khelaifi of imprisoning a Qatari businessmen for ten months in order to suppress compromising information.

On Thursday, Le Parisien came with further accusations against PSG themselves. Mundo Deportivo carried the story which says that the club had hired a network of ex-policemen in order to perpetrate a number of illegal activities. Amongst those were money laundering, illegal movements of people, fraud, corruption and illegal lobbying.

Of the three individuals known to Le Parisien, one is accused of soliciting inside information on court cases that PSG have been involved in. The second is accused of falsely securing a residency permit for an investor from the Middle East and the third was the same that was imprisoned in Qatar for their compromising information.