PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi accused of suppressing information in Qatar scandal

Paris Saint-Germain CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is not averse to appearing in the headlines, but he today he finds his name in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Yesterday an interview with Politico was released in which he questioned Barcelona’s sale of assets to be able to sign players this summer. Al-Khelaifi claimed that the Blaugrana’s financial spending was unjust and suggested it might not be legal.

Late on Wednesday evening he found himself accused of breaking the law too, with seemingly far more substantial evidence. French publication Liberation say that a Qatari citizen had compromising information on Al-Khelaifi and as a result, the PSG boss gave the order for him to be put into prison between January and November of 2020 to prevent the information seeing the light of day. So far there has been no response to the accusations, which were carried by Diario AS.

Al-Khelaifi was made a ‘Minister without portfolio’ by the Qatari Government in 2013 and due to his political links, it remains to be seen whether any consequences will befall Al-Khelaifi. If, as alleged, he has the power to influence detention, then it seems unlikely that the branch of legislation would turn on him.