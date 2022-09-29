Mateu Alemany’s masterplan to tackle Barcelona’s salary bill

Barcelona’s wage bill has been the subject of almost continuous discussion in recent years and in spite of considerable measures to reduce their costs and increase revenue to offset them, it remains stratospheric.

The ideal figure for next season is still rumoured to be around €400-450m for the Blaugrana, which would represent a significant decrease from the €610m it currently sits at.

However they are hoping Director of Football Mateu Alemany’s salary tweak can help them on their way to that. He has adjusted the way contracts are drawn up at Barcelona, as per Relevo.

Previously under Josep Maria Bartomeu, injuries were not accounted for in contracts and playing incentives could still be met by players, as long as they his their numbers in the games they were available for. That is to say, playing one game out of five would still count as 100% participation if the player in question was injured for the other four. Something that cost Barcelona dearly in the contracts of Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho.

In the contract renewals and signings since, Alemany has accounted for the games injured when it comes to dealing with incentives. It should save the Blaugrana a considerable amount of money should they have to deal with long-term injuries, as is the case with Ronald Araujo.

As previously reported, Alemany has sought to the overhaul the style of negotiation at Barcelona and put together incentivised contracts rather than guaranteed money.

