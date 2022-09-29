Ivan Rakitic publicly chastises Papu Gomez for World Cup comments

Sevilla have not enjoyed a good start to the season, winning just once. Amid questions surrounding the future of manager Julen Lopetegui and even dissent over Sporting Director Monchi’s summer work, the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan has been a tough place to be.

In a recent interview with Radio Sevilla, shared by Diario AS, captain Ivan Rakitic believes the squad is completely behind the manager at least.

“Communication between us is very important. That does not change anything. Our confidence in Lopetegui is absolute, we work very hard every day and we are all clear: the number one is Sevilla Futbol Club and we have to recover the strength we had.”

However there has been some discord between the players. Argentine international and one of Sevilla’s stars Papu Gomez was in action over the international break. Speaking to media in his homeland, as picked up by Diario de Sevilla, Gomez has admitted that at the very least, his mind might not be entirely focused on his club duties.

“Before the start of the World Cup, it will be a hard, you have to see where your mind will be at. With all the honesty in the world, it will be like that.”

“Sevilla are not doing very well shall we say, we are dealing with many changes, in a process of transition, changing players… We did not start the season well, but personally it’s been good. There is a World Cup coming and you have to take care of yourself double the normal amount.”

Rakitic, who is no longer an international with Croatia, was asked about Papu’s comments. He made it very clear that the Argentine’s attitude would not be accepted.

“I will make sure that Papu and everyone else has their minds on Sevilla. I appreciate that he is honest, but everyone should understand that the most important thing now is to give everything.”

“Everything they do now is also fundamental so that they can then perform better at the World Cup. I will take care of ensuring that everyone has their mind on Sevilla.”

Gomez’s biggest issue is perhaps admitting to the fact that he will have one eye on the World Cup. It is only natural that players are thinking of a tournament that comes every four years and is arguably the biggest competition in the world, less than two months ahead of kick off. However, making that public is unlikely to go down well with local fans, especially when things are going poorly.