Gianluigi Buffon names two La Liga goalkeepers in his top five in the world

Gianluigi Buffon has been one of the finest goalkeepers in the world for the best part of two decades, spanning back to the nineties. Remarkably he is still going strong for Parma in Serie A.

Even the 44-year-old will admit he is no longer in the top echelon of shot-stopping these days though. However there are few better placed to opine on the current state of the art than the Italian veteran.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, Buffon picked out his top five goalkeepers. In top spot he placed Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

He then included Gigi Donnarumma, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak and the Mike Maignan in his top five.

The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper came under heavy criticism last season, putting in his worst performances since arriving at the club. Before that he was in the discussion for the best in the world.

Buffon’s choice of Courtois seems to be the general consensus on the best goalkeeper in the world currently. Th Belgian broke records for the amount of saves in the Champions League and in the Champions League final itself, showing just how key he is to Los Blancos.