Gerard Deulofeu aiming for Spain return in near future

Gerard Deulofeu has been a curious player throughout his career, passing through exceptional bouts of form and irregular displays. It has taken him to Everton in the Premier League and he earned a return to Barcelona, but he is arguably at his most comfortable at Udinese in Serie A.

One of their best players last season, in seven Serie A games for the Bianconeri, Deulofeu has nine assists in a fresh role at the point of attack.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo recently, Deulofeu explained that he had matured on the pitch.

“I am a more regular player, who knows what he wants in very moment and knows what my teammates and manager want from me. That makes you more complete, playing at the top level, because I still have the quality that I had. I have added different things to my football.”

Some of that is down to the fact that he has been part of Proyecto Regenera, which is a daily programme of neurological and psychological work. He was asked by interviewer Joan Poqui how much that had helped his maturity.

“A lot, there is a before and an after. Apart from that, I live at 100%, I do these sessions at 100% and I enjoy them a lot.”

He is also optimistic that he can return to the national team. Deulofeu has won four Spain caps, three of which in 2017, scoring against France.

“Yes, I look at myself and I have a lot of hope. For me, the Spanish national team is the high point, I have played a lot in the youth categories, I scored a goal… It was incredible and I see myself there, of course. I work towards it.”

Given his long-term absence from the national side, it looks unlikely that he will make the Spanish World Cup squad. Deulofeu did not rule out a return under Luis Enrique, but with speculation over the Asturian’s future after the World Cup, it may not be a question for 2023.