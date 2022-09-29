Barcelona top European attendance table this season with over 83,000 fans

Barcelona are doing all they can to return the club to its former glory and it does appear that at least initially, Joan Laporta has brought the excitement back to the club.

According to Sport, Barcelona have averaged an attendance of 83,348 fans this season. It puts them top of the attendance table in Europe this season and they stand out as the only Spanish club in the top 10.

Borussia Dortmund are second in those rankings, seeing over 80,000 streaming into the Signal Iduna Park. The other sides that have passed the 70,000 barrier are Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Milan/Inter.

Tottenham, Marseille, Schalke and West Ham close out the top ten. It will also represent a valuable increase in matchday revenue for the club, given they were seeing attendances of around 50,000 last season.

It is not something they will be able to rely upon next season though. As Camp Nou undergoes renovations next season, Barcelona will play at the Estadi Lluis Companys with a capacity of 59,000. SER Catalunya via Mundo Deportivo say that 45,000 of those seats will be filled by season ticket holders on a rotational basis. They will also be given a discount on their season tickets.