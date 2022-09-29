Barcelona risk release clause of Las Palmas starlet doubling

A considerable number of plates were spinning at the offices next to Camp Nou this summer, as Barcelona saw around 30 players come in and depart, sometimes both.

However there were also a number of deals that did not go through. One of which was Alberto Moleiro, a talented 18-year-old midfielder from Las Palmas.

Las Palmas President Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed the two clubs were in negotiations, but no deal came out of it. As per Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are still interested in bringing Moleiro to the club.

Addressing the situation Moleiro himself spoke of his excitement to Relevo, as carried by Sport.

“He [his agent] told me that the offer existed, that we should wait and see because there were a lot of rumours and things that were not true.”

“The reaction was very good. It is the club I have watched since I was young, I have grown up with Barca and for the club that you love to come for you makes you very excited, but I am also just fine at Las Palmas.”

Barcelona may want to hurry themselves into a potential deal in January though. Moleiro has renewed his contract with Las Palmas for three seasons and that includes a release clause of €30m. That clause will double to €60m if Las Palmas gain promotion though. Currently they sit atop the Segunda table, with former Barcelona Atletic manager Francisco Garcia Pimienta at the tiller.

While it seems unlikely they would have reached that figure anyway, doubling the clause does strengthen Ramirez’s negotiating position.