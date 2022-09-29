Barcelona nearing wage bill record as deferred salaries weigh heavy

The financial health of Barcelona has been on an upward trajectory for the last two seasons since Joan Laporta returned to the helm of the club. However as Eduard Romeu pointed out, there is plenty more work to do.

A strong knowledge of finances is not necessary to work that out. According to 2player, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana now possess the second-highest wage bill in history, paying out €656m this season. It nears their own record of €671 which was set in the 2018-19 season.

It is said that Barcelona want to reduce the wage bill by around €150m next season and a large part of that may lie in moving on their veterans. Between Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the club will pay out close to €200m over this season and next, as per Sport.

All three were on elevated salaries but the decision to defer their salaries to abide by La Liga’s salary cap in recent years will hit the club hard next year. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is taking a number of approaches to try and lower those numbers.