Barcelona defender not tempted by chance to work with Diego Simeone

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has started just once this season so far and the Catalan veteran is having adjust to a bench role.

When the information surfaced that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone had suggested him as a January signing, there was enough ingredients to make sense of a transfer. Atleti need defensive reinforcement and Pique presumably wants more game time. Equally on a financial level, Barcelona are keen to remove his wages from a still mammoth salary bill.

However Sport say that there is no chance of the transfer happening. Pique has no intention of moving and is only interested in fighting for his position at Barcelona.

In the past Pique has said he will retire at Barcelona and if he is warming the bench, then he will do so.

Given Barcelona’s injury crisis, Pique is one of just three fit central defenders and may well get more of an opportunity inn October. He is also one of just six fit defenders on the whole.