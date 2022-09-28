Watch: Lionel Messi requires only a second half cameo to score Argentina brace

Argentina continued their build-up to the World Cup, winning their final match before the tournament in Qatar 3-0 over Jamaica. Looking increasingly ominous, Lionel Messi scored twice again.

Although the opposition was not the cream of the international crop, the concerning thing for future opponents was that it only took Messi a 35-minute cameo off the bench to do so.

He doubled Argentina’s lead with five minutes remaining, which was initially given to them by Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, after a neat finish from the edge of the box.

¡𝐄𝐋 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎 𝐃𝐄 #𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐀, 𝐋𝐎 𝐇𝐈𝐙𝐎 𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐋 𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄́𝐒 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈 𝐂𝐔𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐈!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/pk8HJxjYU9 — Argentina Gol (@BocaJrsGolArg) September 28, 2022

It took him about three minutes to double his personal tally, squeezing a free-kick into the bottom corner in the final minute of normal time.

¡𝐄𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎 𝐃𝐄 #𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐀, 𝐋𝐎 𝐇𝐈𝐙𝐎 𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐋 𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄́𝐒 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈 𝐂𝐔𝐂𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐈!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/39z3M2vy0K — Argentina Gol (@BocaJrsGolArg) September 28, 2022

The match, which took place in New Jersey, saw some bizarre and concerning scenes with pitch invaders, including one who wanted Messi to sign his back.

From a La Liga perspective, Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez, Villarreal’s Giovani Lo Celso and Sevilla’s Gonzalo Montiel all started. Atletico Madrid duo Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo de Paul started on the bench with Messi but came on in the second half.