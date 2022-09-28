Barcelona

Watch: Lionel Messi requires only a second half cameo to score Argentina brace

Argentina continued their build-up to the World Cup, winning their final match before the tournament in Qatar 3-0 over Jamaica. Looking increasingly ominous, Lionel Messi scored twice again.

Although the opposition was not the cream of the international crop, the concerning thing for future opponents was that it only took Messi a 35-minute cameo off the bench to do so.

He doubled Argentina’s lead with five minutes remaining, which was initially given to them by Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, after a neat finish from the edge of the box.

It took him about three minutes to double his personal tally, squeezing a free-kick into the bottom corner in the final minute of normal time.

The match, which took place in New Jersey, saw some bizarre and concerning scenes with pitch invaders, including one who wanted Messi to sign his back.

From a La Liga perspective, Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez, Villarreal’s Giovani Lo Celso and Sevilla’s Gonzalo Montiel all started. Atletico Madrid duo Nahuel Molina and Rodrigo de Paul started on the bench with Messi but came on in the second half.

Posted by

Tags 2022 World Cup Argentina Jamaica Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News