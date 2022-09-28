Valencia confirm goalkeeper signing following long-term absence

Valencia have announced the signing of Iago Herrerin on a nine-month contract.

Following a serious injury to back-up goalkeeper Jaume Domenech, which will keep him out for most of the season, Los Che were on the lookout for someone that could come in to play second fiddle to Giorgi Mamardashvili. Third-choice goalkeeper Cristian Rivero is yet to play beyond the third tier.

Herrerin is best known for his time at Athletic Club, where several loan spells aside he spent all of his career until last year. Spending last season at Al-Raed in Saudi Arabia, he became a free agent, hence why Valencia were able to register him.

The 34-year-old arrives with many years experience and looks a solid addition behind Mamardashvili. Herrerin had been on trial for the last two weeks and clearly did enough to convince manager Gennaro Gattuso. He later told the club media that he was looking forward to working with Rivero and Mamardashvili rather than competing with them.