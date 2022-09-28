Unai Emery leaving Villarreal open to chance this season

Villarreal have undoubtedly had a successful spell under former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery.

The Basque manager has a European record to reckon with almost anyone, winning four Europa Leagues and coming out victorious in four of the finals he has been involved in.

The latest of those was with the Yellow Submarine, where he secured a first major trophy for a club that had spent the majority of its lifetime in the second and third tiers of Spanish football. Defeating Manchester United on penalties, Emery wrote himself into folklore in Castellon.

The following season he pushed the limits of what was possible for club whose La Liga-imposed salary cap sits at just over €150m. Taking Villarreal to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Emery’s excellent strategy balanced out the heavy financial inequality between themselves and the two most successful clubs in Germany and Italy.

Hence why it is so curious that so many doubts surround Emery when it comes to Villarreal domestically. In his two full seasons at the club, he has finished seventh.

While Emery has managed to invert the financial imbalance in Europe, domestically it is he that struggles to make good on his budget, this season ranking as the fifth-highest in La Liga.

Ultimately the target for Villarreal is Champions League qualification via their league position. The football cognoscenti have continually expressed their uncertainty over whether Emery has the ambition to take this team to fourth place.

Quality is not something they are short on and neither is depth, at least compared to their rivals, but in a recent 1-1 draw with Sevilla, Villarreal did not go for the win.

Emery decided to stick to his game plan and trust that the weaknesses he had identified would eventually bring the win. Sevilla, who have finished fourth in the last three seasons, are at their lowest ebb since Julen Lopetegui took over. Still, Emery did not throw caution to the wind.

His caution pays dividends in Europe, where one instance can put paid to a good campaign. However in league competition, that approach should make way for a hunger to go for the win, especially against each side of similar resources.

Not pursuing those points where other sides do could cost them greatly and banking on what is, in essence, one game plan for each match is equally as risky as going gung-ho, when their rivals are gaining points from similar situations.

It means Villarreal are as unpredictable as ever in La Liga this season. Some say they will come good and make fourth place theirs, others feel they will linger closer to seventh once more.

Either way, the verdict is out on Emery and unless he shows more ambition, he is playing roulette with his own future.