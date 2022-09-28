Spain just one of many favourites for World Cup in Qatar

There were euphoric celebrations on Tuesday night as Spain secured a late victory in Portugal. Alvaro Morata, Luis Enrique’s trusty steed up front, and Nico Williams, a fresh and exciting emerging talent, wheeled away together to celebrate what felt like a significant victory.

In real terms, it means that Spain will be present at a second successive Nations League Final Four, but it felt emotionally important too. Following defeat to Switzerland and heavy criticism, Spain were under pressure to show they were on the right track ahead of the World Cup.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos told the press after the match that Spain had a shot at the World Cup.

“Spain are a candidate to win the World Cup, like Portugal. Things went badly for Spain three days ago against Switzerland and today it went well, that’s football.”

The truth is, there are a number of candidates and few in the way of favourites. None of the European powerhouses are in fine fettle with just two months remaining before the tournament. No doubt confident fans will be scouring the best football betting sites as few of the experts have a strong read on this World Cup.

Perennial winners Germany have won just one of their last seven, while France have also been victorious in just once in their last six. Things were tight between Portugal and Spain. Of the two finalists in last year’s Euros, England have not won since March and Italy did not qualify for the competition.

Outside of Europe, Brazil and Argentina profile as the strongest candidates by far. The two old foes dominated qualifying in South America with consummate ease. With all of Europe’s major nations involved in Nations League action over recent international breaks, neither have had the opportunity to test themselves against any of the perceived strongest opposition though.

Arguably those in the best form in Europe are Croatia and the Netherlands, who practice different styles but have made it through to the final four with similarly good results. Both have also made World Cup finals in the past – until either gets over the hump, doubts about their capacity to get past one of the better-resourced nations will always remain.

The lack of an obvious and in-form favourite for the World Cup is an unusual state of affairs. It might just play into Luis Enrique’s hands, as he looks to send out his side supremely confident in each match. There will be no inferiority complex for his young and inexperienced La Roja, whomever they face.