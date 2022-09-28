Spain coach Luis Enrique silences doubters on his Twitter account

Spain coach Luis Enrique is well known for his blunt and confrontational manner if he feels unjustly treated and on Wednesday evening he took to his Twitter account silence his critics.

Following a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Tuesday night, Spain have moved into the Nations League semi-finals for the second successive tournament.

Luis Enrique decided to tweet out Spain’s record over the last four competitions they have been involved in, with him in charge, compared to the most successful nations in Europe. La Roja are the only side in Europe to have made it to the last four in each of the Nations League tournaments, Euro 2020 and win World Cup qualification group.

He did so, “just to put things in context,” as his tweet read.

Solo por poner las cosas en contexto… pic.twitter.com/AZRn4C0cEq — LUISENRIQUE (@LUISENRIQUE21) September 28, 2022

A manager that divides opinion due to personality, club loyalties and player selections, Lucho has come under heavy fire during his time at the helm of La Roja. Once again his detractors descended after defeat to Switzerland on Saturday and Luis Enrique has taken the opportunity to clap back.

No doubt those critics will say that getting to the semi-finals of the Nations League and winning a World Cup qualification group are not large achievements. However Luis Enrique can point to his Euros performance, which betters every Spain coach since they won the competition in 2012.