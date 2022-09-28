Ronald Araujo undergoes surgery and likely bids farewell to World Cup

Ronald Araujo has undergone surgery for an avulsion muscle injury and is likely to be out for up to three months.

Barcelona confirmed that the surgery had been carried out successfully in Turku in Finland. While the club themselves did not give a period of recovery for the central defender, he is expected to be out for 10-12 weeks.

UPDATE | Ronald Araujo had successful surgery this morning for his right adductor longus tendon avulsion. The surgery was performed by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of Club medical staff in Turku, Finland. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/2SpYCvTrrV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2022

The injury was suffered early on during Uruguay’s recent friendly with Iran last Friday, after Araujo pulled up on the pitch.

It means that any hopes he had of making the World Cup are in all likelihood over. Only an exceptional recovery would allow Araujo to make the tournament.

A crushing blow for the player himself, interestingly the club used one of their one players as a cautionary tale when discussing his course of treatment.

For Barcelona, it’s also a significant setback. The young defender had become a starter for Xavi Hernandez and few in the Barcelona team have shown the heart and passion that Araujo has.