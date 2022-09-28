Rodrygo Goes now used to lack of action on racism after further ugly scenes

Tuesday night in international football was marred by ugly scenes, as Brazil ran out 5-1 winners in a friendly with Tunisia at the Parc des Princes.

Following Brazil’s second goal, which Richarlison scored, his celebration in the corner was met with a banana thrown at him from the stands. This of course follows on from a major racist incident towards Vinicius Junior ahead of the Madrid derby just ten days ago.

Real Madrid and Brazil’s Rodrygo Goes was present for both of those incidents. Speaking to Cadena Cope, Rodrygo had a depressing verdict on the incidents.

“We are already used to it, it always happens.”

Marca carried his words as the young Brazilian made a damning assessment of the pertinent authorities. He was asked by the presenter if drastic measures were needed.

“Yes, of course.”

“We cannot do anything more. We always speak about it, but nobody does anything.”

The fact that people feel confident enough to express such blatant racism in public shows the depressing lack of progress in recent years. So far little has occurred by way of punishment for the Atletico Madrid fans involved in the racist incidents towards Vinicius.