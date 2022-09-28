Real Mallorca announce plans to redevelop Visit Mallorca Estadi

Real Mallorca have announced plans to modernise the Visit Mallorca Estadi as part of the Boost LaLiga project, which will see a number of changes on a commercial, supporter and environmental level.

The most noticeable change for fans and visitors alike will be the stands. The club plans to modernise those currently in place and bring them closer to the pitch. Currently a running track around the pitch leaves a considerable distance to the fans, meaning the change should improve the atmosphere at Son Moix.

The capacity will be upped from 23,000 to 25,000 and a roof will be installed over the East Stand too. Currently just one stand is covered.

Additionally, Mallorca will eventually attempt to go cashless in the stadium, with fans able to make purchases through their phones. Restaurants will be built into the stadium too.

There is also a green push underway and the new Son Moix will include an irrigation system for the pitch based on the collection of rain water. The use of plastic will be drastically reduced too.

While there is plenty of affection for Son Moix and football can understandably be resistant to change, the project as a whole looks like a positive step for Mallorca. It should attract more fans and with tourism a key industry in Palma de Mallorca, it may tempt more passing trade to matches.