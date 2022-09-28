Real Madrid starlet Reinier Jesus frustrated by lost two years at Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid starlet Reinier Jesus is some way down the line from the development of his compatriots Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes so far. The 20-year-old Brazilian arrived for €30m from Flamengo in 2020 but is yet to make a big impact.

He spent the past two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but struggled to get game time in the Bundesliga. Over the course of the two seasons, Reinier made 39 appearances, totalling just 741 minutes.

Since returning to Spain, he has cut a much happier figure. This summer he joined Girona on loan. Speaking to podcast Gringolandia, Reinier did not have a sparkling evaluation of his time in Germany.

“I only wanted to get out of there.”

“[They were] two lost years. I did my part, I trained, I went home and I was there every day. I always arrived on time. I respected all the people that worked at the club. I have a clear conscience.”

Diario AS carried his words and he went to say how much he is enjoying life in Catalonia. Reinier has started three of the five games he has been available for and scored once too. Los Blancos will be hoping Michel Sanchez can set his career back on track this season.