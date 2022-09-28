Barcelona Real Madrid

Hector Bellerin to miss El Clasico as Barcelona confirm injury diagnosis

Barcelona’s injury crisis has gotten worse before it improved. After leaving injury with a sharp pain in a his calf, Barcelona have released a medical diagnosis today.

The club confirmed a calf injury to his soleus muscle, although they did not, as is now custom, give a timeframe for his recovery. Mundo Deportivo have reported that he will be out for three to four weeks.

It will likely rule him out of six to eight matches, including El Clasico against Real Madrid, a double-header against Inter and potentially the return Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

It is a crippling blow for Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez. Following the injuries to Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde, it leaves the Blaugrana without any fit right-backs. Sergi Roberto is still recovering from his own injury and is a doubt for their weekend tie against Real Mallorca, although he is expected to be back against Inter.

For the player himself, this is also terrible timing. The other injuries would have given Bellerin a chance at a continued run in the side and the opportunity to stake a claim for the position.

