Brazil Federation condemn ugly racism as banana is thrown at Richarlison

The scourge of racism as Inaki Williams recently put it is something that must be expelled from football. However the trend of discrimination looks increasingly concerning.

After Vinicius Junior released a statement condemning racism twelve days ago, he subsequently suffered loud chants of ‘Vinicius you are a monkey’ outside the Civitas Metropolitano ahead of the Madrid derby.

Vinicius was on the pitch during another, ugly, racist scene on Tuesday night. Brazil were playing Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris as part of their World Cup preparations. After scoring Brazil’s second in a 5-1 win, Tottenham’s Richarlison celebrated with his teammates in the corner, when a banana was thrown at him.

Na comemoração de Richarlison, foi arremessada uma banana em direção ao jogador da seleção brasileira. @s1_live pic.twitter.com/6zjC4OVZto — Isabelle Costa (@bellexcosta) September 27, 2022

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) condemned the actions, restating their position against discrimination after another racist incident in football.

Após o segundo gol do Brasil, uma banana foi arremessada em direção a Richarlison. A CBF reforça seu posicionamento contra a discriminação e repudia veementemente mais um episódio de racismo no futebol. 📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/hcUqBjFxrz — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 27, 2022

Lamentavelmente, após a ação, uma banana foi atirada no gramado em direção a Richarlison, autor do segundo gol brasileiro. A CBF reforça o sua posição de combate ao racismo e repudia qualquer manifestação preconceituosa. https://t.co/H9qpRCpyab — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 27, 2022

Back in 2014, Dani Alves made headlines after eating a banana that was thrown at him during a Barcelona away trip to Villarreal. Eight years on, it appears there has been a depressing lack of change.