Thomas Muller asks Germany teammates to follow Real Madrid example

Spain have not exactly been pulling up trees during this Nations League, but looking ahead to the World Cup, neither has their chief competition in Group E, Germany.

Die Mannschaft suffered a defeat at home to Hungary courtesy of an Adam Szalai goal, before drawing 3-3 with England at Wembley. Even that result involved the concession of a two-goal lead though.

Speaking after the match, one of their veterans Thomas Muller asked his teammates to take a leaf out of Real Madrid’s book.

“Perhaps Real Madrid can be an example for us. I have played for many managers, Carlo Ancelotti included, who has won a great many trophies. When things are not going well, it’s about recovering and maintaining confidence. We would do well to follow that.”

Mundo Deportivo carried his words and certainly Real Madrid have become the prime example of how to handle the pressure in big games.

Few fancied Los Blancos to win the Champions League last season, but their supreme confidence in their own ability allowed them to come through situations that few others would have.

From a Spanish perspective, that Germany are lacking confidence is a good sign for Luis Enrique. Although Hansi Flick has some superb players at his disposal, they have won just one of their last seven matches.