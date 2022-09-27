Predicted XI: Spain to drop Sergio Busquets for must-win Portugal clash

Spain go into their final Nations League clash against Portugal in need of a win if they want to make the semi-finals. Following a disappointing defeat to Switzerland on Saturday, the media in Spain are predicting a shake-up from manager Luis Enrique.

Perhaps the most interesting detail is that both Sport and Diario AS are of the mind that Sergio Busquets, who until now has been untouchable for Luis Enrique in big games will be dropped for Manchester City’s Rodri.

The defence came under the spotlight against the Swiss on Saturday, but the full-backs are set to be changed rather than Pau Torres or Eric Garcia. It could see a return for Dani Carvajal and Jose Gaya. In the build-up to the match, ‘Lucho’ claimed that his defensive line was the best he had.

At the other end of the pitch, both believe Alvaro Morata will return as the number nine alongside Pablo Sarabia, but the Madrid daily say that Marcos Llorente will be on the right, while the Catalan paper believe it will be Ferran Torres.

For Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo will continue up front despite his back-up tole for Manchester United. Their only absence is Pepe in defence.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez