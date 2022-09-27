Luis Enrique drops surprise duo from Spain squad for Portugal test

Spain are taking on Portugal this evening in their final group fixture of this edition of the Nations League, but will be doing so without two key defenders.

Ahead of the Portugal match, Luis Enrique was forced to choose two players to leave out of his squad and he has elected Cesar Azpilicueta and Eric Garcia as those unfortunate snubs, as per Mundo Deportivo.

It comes as something of a surprise, as both were starting last summer in the Euros and both began their 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on Saturday. Equally it might be a consequence of that defeat, where neither impressed for Spain, who looked shaky defensively. In fact, only Pau Torres of the back-line was maintained for the Portugal match.

It will be news welcomed in Catalonia though. Xavi Hernandez has already lost two central defenders to injury during this international break and Garcia’s absence reduces the likelihood that he will become a third.