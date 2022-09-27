Inaki Williams speaks out against racism suffered by Vinicius Junior in Madrid derby

The racism suffered by Vinicius Junior ahead of the Madrid derby continues to be the hot-button topic in Spanish football.

Currently it seems many footballers interviewed are being asked about the matter and El Larguero continued that trend with Inaki Williams for whom the matter is close to his heart. The Athletic Club forward suffered racial abuse at the hands of Espanyol fans recently and spoke out against it.

He expressed his support for Vinicius to Cadena SER and explained some of the important knock-on effects of racism.

“I heard it and I thought it was lamentable. Not just for Vinicius or for what happened to me, we are the visible mirror for many people, but racism, for these ‘invisible’ people that might suffer from it on a daily basis, it affects them more.”

“We should be an example for people and the children who grow up watching television.”

“The sanctions should make an example of them so that acts like these do not happen again. Between all of us we can make it so that the beautiful part of football is going to a stadium and supporting a team. Between all of us, we can end this scourge.”

It should be said that El Larguero’s opening line of questioning was about Williams’ recent debut for Ghana and this was further on in the interview.

Equally, Williams has proven himself an eloquent speaker on the matter and has been one of the better voices on the issue of racism within Spanish football. So far no decisive action has been taken on the matter, aside from the expulsion of three Atletico Madrid members, while investigations are ongoing.