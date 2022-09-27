Hector Bellerin leaves Barcelona training with injury as problems rack up

Barcelona are once again cursing their luck for the sixth time this international break as another injury hits them.

Right-back Hector Bellerin is not on international duty with Spain, but as per Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan left training with an injury on Wednesday morning.

Bellerin felt a ‘sharp pain’ during the session and now faces a nervous wait for the diagnosis. The club will wait 24 hours before conducting a scan to find out the severity of the injury.

This is probably the last thing Xavi Hernandez wanted out of training this week. Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo have both contracted bad injuries on international duty, while Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong are also expected to miss games. Ousmane Dembele was also left out of France’s defeat to Denmark on Sunday, but should be back this weekend.

Kounde has been most commonly used at right-back this season but with the absence of both him and potentially Bellerin, Xavi is left somewhat short for their trip to Real Mallorca on Saturday and possibly beyond. Sergi Roberto is still recovering from his muscle issues too, meaning Xavi may be forced to call on the youth team or move one of the other defenders across.