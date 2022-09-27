Gerard Pique linked with shock move to Barcelona rivals in January

Gerard Pique is not enjoying the most auspicious of starts to this season at Barcelona. So far the veteran has been reduced to a bit-part role under Xavi Hernandez, making just one start this season.

Several hundred miles to the southwest, Diego Simeone has been scratching his head the continued defensive issues for his Atletico Madrid side. Last season they conceded more goals than ever before during his reign and up until now, they have kept just two clean sheets this season.

OKDiario, as noted by Sport, have linked the two together. They say that El Cholo has requested the signing of the veteran defender, who has been surplus to requirements at Barcelona. Atleti have not only been wanting at the back, but are lacking depth too, with just five natural central defenders.

It may be that it suits Barcelona, who would be content to remove his hefty wages from the club accounts. However previously Pique has remarked that he will either play at Barcelona or retire, so it would be on Simeone to persuade him otherwise. At the time of writing, it seems unlikely.