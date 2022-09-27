Former coach backs La Masia product as eventual Sergio Busquets replacement

As Barcelona try to wrestle with the perils of the aging process, most acutely through the prism of Sergio Busquets, a number of replacements have been suggested.

Initially many thought that Frenkie de Jong would be his natural successor in a deeper role, but until now the Dutchman has played far better as an interior, further forward.

Reports last week claimed that Busquets might move on at the end of his contract next summer and some had even put forward Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as an alternative.

However for Las Palmas manager Francisco Garcia Pimienta, there is one clear candidate. He made the assertion to El Larguero, which was then picked up by Sport.

“I have a lot of faith in Nico, he is more than usable for Barca. He is the perfect player to carry out the function of Busquets in the first team.”

Garcia Pimienta was at Barcelona Atletic when Nico Gonzalez was coming through and knows the him inside out.

Nico is spending this season on loan at Valencia in a bid for more game time, where so far he has appeared in all six games, although only twice as a starter.

Like de Jong, Nico has been employed further forward in midfield rather than in the pivote role by all of Ronald Koeman, Xavi Hernandez and now Gennaro Gattuso.