Chelsea considering pursuit of Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi

Most would have wagered that Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui would be leaving the club before Sporting Director Monchi, but that could be about to change.

Diario AS have picked up on a report from Football.London which claims that Monchi is on Chelsea’s shortlist to fill the vacant Sporting Director role at Stamford Bridge.

Their top targets were initially Michael Edwards of Liverpool fame and Christoph Freund of RB Salzburg, but neither have been tempted to work under Todd Boehly.

Now they are evaluating three options, one of which being Monchi. The other two would be Michael Zorc of Borussia Dortmund or Victor Orta of Leeds.

Whether Monchi wants to leave is another question. The last time he departed, Monchi struggled to work his magic at Roma. Despite his popularity in Seville, questions have been raised over his recruitment during the last two years. It may be that the offer of a comfortable budget is a change that makes sense for him after building multiple Sevilla sides.