Watch: Luka Modric glides past teammate David Alaba for goal on international duty

Somewhere, Luka Modric has a picture of himself locked away in a dusty attic, which shows a declining footballer with questionable fitness and little influence on games. At least that would be one explanation for the Croatian’s Dorian Gray-like aging process on the pitch.

Recently turned 37, Modric remains instrumental for both club and country. He is set to lead his nation into another World Cup in November and still he stands out as one of their most dynamic players.

It was him that broke the deadlock for Hrvatska on Sunday night against Austria. Modric received the ball, nipped into the box and finished firmly – it was no less than Real Madrid teammate David Alaba that he slipped away from to score.

The captain Luka Modric gives Croatia the early lead against Austria 🇭🇷🪄 pic.twitter.com/uHL1SFYveq — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 25, 2022

Croatia are heading to the Nations League Finals on the back of Luka Modric 🇭🇷 He scores in a 3-1 win over Austria for his 23rd international goal. He's 37-years-old and still the heartbeat of his team. The final four awaits.#NationsLeague #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/AuL5Ujv5cg — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) September 25, 2022

This will no doubt be a source of much enjoyment for Modric when they return to the training ground. It led on to an excellent performance from Modric and a 3-1 victory for the 2018 World Cup finalists.