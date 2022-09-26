Watch: Endrick wins league with brilliant long-range strike for Palmeiras

Just 16 years of age, Endrick Felipe continues to impress scouts, fans and all of Europe’s footballing elite.

The Brazilian is perhaps the most sought after talent in South America currently, with many clubs keen to ensure they do not miss out on the next Neymar Junior or Vinicius Junior.

This weekend he once again demonstrated why. Palmeiras were playing Corinthians with the league title on the line in the under 20 division. The sixteen-year-old picked up the ball from some distance and whipped a shot into the bottom corner. It was enough for O Verdao to secure the title.

O MLK É LISO E EMBAÇADO DEMAIS! 🔥

O gol do título do Palmeiras sobre o Corinthians, na Neo Química Arena, saiu dos pés da joia Endrick! Confira! pic.twitter.com/WxSYJg4BlW — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) September 25, 2022

In recent weeks, Endrick has made the bench of the senior team having only turned 16 in the summer. No doubt the hype surrounding him will skyrocket if he can take his form into the senior game.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are amongst the clubs that have been linked with Endrick, although Paris Saint-Germain are also on the scene. Recently Endrick’s agents were spotted in Barcelona, as the Blaugrana sound him out.