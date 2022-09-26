Real Madrid step up Jude Bellingham interest

Real Madrid are ready to increase their growing interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

England international Bellingham was linked with a possible move away from Signal Iduna Park before the 2022/23 season after an impressive 12 months for club and country.

The Bundesliga giants opted against selling him last month, following Erling Haaland’s eventual transfer to Manchester City, despite major hints towards a Premier League switch.

According to previous reports from Diario Sport, Los Blancos are ready to challenge Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea for the 19-year-old, despite Dortmund’s rumoured €100m asking price.

Fresh reports from Marca indicate the teenage midfielder is Real Madrid’s primary target in 2023, and the club have already reached out to his representatives, to advise against an extension in Germany, as they put together an offer.

Bellingham’s current Dortmund deal is set to expire in 2025, with Edin Terzic’s side open to a sale, if he declines to sign a renewal.