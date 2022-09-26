Manchester United ready to release David de Gea in 2023

Manchester United are prepared to let Spanish international David de Dea leave the club on a free transfer in 2023.

The veteran goal keeper is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with United retaining an open option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

De Gea has remained as first choice under new boss Erik ten Hag, but the Dutch coach is unconvinced by him as a long term option, with the club looking to cut their salary bill.

As per reports from the Daily Telegraph, United’s wage spend reached a Premier League record of £384m last summer, with the Red Devils now assessing their options on what do with de Gea’s £350,000 weekly salary.

The 31-year-old is United’s second highest earner, in behind Cristiano Ronaldo – who is also out of contract in 2023 – and both players leaving would release a significant amount of funds for ten Hag.