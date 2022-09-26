Luis Enrique backs his defence ahead of Portugal showdown

Spain boss Luis Enrique has praised his defenders ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal.

La Roja take on their fierce rivals in Braga tomorrow night with a place in the competition finals on the line for Enrique and his players.

Spain’s 2-1 weekend defeat to Switzerland in Zaragoza saw them slip down from top spot in Group A2 with Portugal swooping in, after their 4-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Enrique opted to start Pau Torres and Eric Garcia in central defence against the Swiss, with two goals conceded from set pieces, in their first home loss since 2018.

Despite their overall positive form, Spain have kept just three clean sheets from seven games in 2022, with Enrique starting a different partnership in each of those matches.

“I think the most powerful line I have is the defence”, as per reports from Marca.

“They defend everything, from the forwards to the midfielders, and in attack, it’s the same.

“The first one to do it, is Unai Simon. The strongest line I have is defence.”

Spain need to win at the Estadio Municipal to overhaul Portugal and seal a finals place with the hosts only needing a draw to qualify.