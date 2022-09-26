Karim Benzema recovery approach changed as Carlo Ancelotti seeks extra burst

Real Madrid fans may be concerned by the continued lack of information on Karim Benzema, whose two-week absence stretches on without updates. Within the club, there is total calm about his situation though.

At least according to Diario AS. They say that a trio of Benzema, Carlo Ancelotti and fitness coach Antonio Pintus are gradually increasing the workload on his knee, which has bursitis – a condition which causes swelling and pain without full recovery.

In fact, there has been a decision to go through something of a mini-preseason with Benzema. Ancelotti is keen to have Benzema fighting fit for the intense sprint towards the World Cup. In particular, El Clasico looms large in the coming weeks.

While Benzema’s impact is still greater than most – he has four goals in six games – the majority would agree that the French forward has not looked as sharp as he did at the end of last season. A return to peak fitness might aid him in capturing that same form.