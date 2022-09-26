Juventus considering Antoine Griezmann swoop if Atletico Madrid move falls through

Serie A giants Juventus could hijack Atletico Madrid’s move to permanently sign Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona.

La Blaugrana have grown frustrated by the ongoing transfer debacle involving the French international and they have now reduced their valuation of the 31-year-old.

Griezmann returned to Madrid at the start of the 2021/22 season as part of a two year loan deal with Los Rojiblancos following an inconsistent period in Catalonia.

The initial agreement included a purchase clause of €35-40m, to be activated by the end of 2023, with the option become mandatory, if Griezmann played in more than 50% of games.

That loophole has been ruthlessly exploited by Atletico in the opening weeks of 2022/23 with Diego Simeone frequently bringing him on as a post-60th substitute, to avoid being classed as an appearance.

Atletico are reportedly ready to offer €25m in January, but according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are monitoring the situation, and could match Atletico’s bid in 2023.