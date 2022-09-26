Inter set to miss key midfielder for crucial Barcelona clashes

Barcelona are facing a key month in their season, as they look to fight through their Champions League group against Inter, as well as going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in El Clasico.

At least one of those opponents will be conditioned by injury. Inter could be without essential midfielder Marcelo Brozovic after he went off with a problem in Croatia’s 3-1 victory over Austria on Sunday.

Brozovic appears to have a muscle strain and after the match, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic told Mundo Deportivo that he is expected to be out for a period of three to four weeks.

The lower end of that diagnosis would take Brozovic until at least the 16th of October. Barcelona travel to Milan for their away fixture on the fourth of October and the return leg will take place on the 12th, likely too soon for Brozovic.

Of course Barcelona will be suffering from their own injury issues. Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Memphis Depay are all likely to miss both of those matches too, although Frenkie de Jong should be back.