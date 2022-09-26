Inigo Martinez faces World Cup fitness race

Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez faces a battle to rejoin the Spain squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injury problems since the start of the 2022/23 campaign as a persistent knee injury has restricted his game time in Bilbao.

La Roja boss Luis Enrique opted against including him for this month’s UEFA Nations League games, with Eric Garcia and Pau Torres starting in the 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in Zaragoza.

According to reports from Marca, Martinez is determined to force his way back into Enrique’s plans, with Athletic’s incoming eight games before the World Cup, set to decide his fate.

Martinez has only featured in two games so far this season, following summer links with a switch to Barcelona, but his return to fitness brings him back into the starting XI at the Estadio San Mames.

Athletic Club return to La Liga action after the international break at home to Almeria on September 30.