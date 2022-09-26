Iago Herrerin set for short term Valencia move

Former Athletic Club keeper Iago Herrerin will join Valencia on a short term deal until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The veteran stopper has been available on a free transfer following his departure from Al Raed in June 2021, after joining the Saudi Arabian club on the back of eight seasons in Bilbao.

The 34-year-old was offered a two week trial with Los Che at the start of September, due to a serious injury for back up keeper Jaume Domenech, with the latter sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

According to reports from Marca, Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso has agreed with his first team coaches over Herrerin’s progress, with a deal now on the table until June 2023.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has established himself as first choice for Gattuso in the opening weeks of the campaign, but the presence of Herrerin in the squad, gives the Italian an experienced deputy for the coming months.